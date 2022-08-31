NC DHHS Flu
‘I’m not gonna stop until I get justice for him’: Family pushes for answers after loved one’s killing

By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a man in east Charlotte.

29-year-old Montereo Adams was shot and killed while driving along E. Independence Blvd. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. No one has been charged in connection to the killing.

A white teddy bear has been placed near the spot where Adams lost his life.

Regina Bivens, Adams’ mother, spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday.

“I miss my son every day. I miss him every minute on the minute, every second. I can’t even look at his pictures now and the part that hurts the most, not only did they take my baby away from me, they took my baby away from his six kids that he loved so much,” said Bivens.

She described her son as someone who had a big personality.

“He was very giving, very bright, always wanted to help somebody,” explained Bivens.

Lashonda Bivens, Adams’ sister, said she was unsure who would have wanted her brother dead.

“I don’t know who would have done this unless it was out of jealousy or hatred or I don’t know,” she explained.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police are also dealing with unanswered questions about the case.

“That’s why we’re out here trying to plead with the public for information. We need any and all information that anybody may have,” explained Smith.

Regina Bivens said that she wants justice for her son. She said that figuring out who took his life would ultimately lead to closure for her family.

“I will always love him. I’m not gonna stop until I get justice for him. They took the body, but they can never take his spirit. It’s gonna always be here and I’m gonna fight hard for that,” said Bivens.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Related: Two killed in separate overnight shootings in southeast Charlotte

