Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

