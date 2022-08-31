NC DHHS Flu
Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey

Davidson College has a rule that a player can't have his jersey retired unless he or she has a degree from the school.
It's an honor that may be a close second to another milestone.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Davidson College will retire Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey during a special ceremony on Wednesday.

It’s an honor that may be a close second to another milestone.

Thirteen years after Curry left Davidson to go into the NBA, where he earned four titles and was twice named MVP, he will get his college degree.

Curry played three seasons at Davidson and became the university’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,600 points. He left in 2009 before graduating.

Davidson College has a rule that a player can’t have his jersey retired unless he or she has a degree from the school.

Curry had been taking classes remotely and announced on Twitter that he earned his bachelor of arts degree in sociology.

Related: NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College

Wednesday afternoon at Belk Arena, the college is having what they’re calling the “Curry for 3” event.

Act one is the graduation ceremony, act two is Curry’s induction into the Davidson College Hall of Fame and act three is the No. 30 jersey retirement ceremony.

