Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Eastway Drive has brought down power lines and blocked a portion of the east Charlotte roadway.

The power lines are down in the middle of Eastway Drive, at Magnolia Hill Drive.

There is no immediate word on possible injuries.

To avoid the area, drivers should take Shamrock Drive over to North Sharon Amity Road, and then Central Avenue before getting back on Eastway Drive.

