Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”

Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

