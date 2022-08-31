NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old

Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Reading City police are searching for Janae Kalia-Henry, 5 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 106 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City, Berks County at around 2 a.m. wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

She was abducted by an unknown male who placed her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Police announced that Concord Mills had closed Wednesday afternoon following an...
Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers
The state sent this letter to Tutor Time in May.
Charlotte day care teacher fired after caught on camera reprimanding children, parents filing complaints
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night

Latest News

A gun was found inside a student's car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday.
Gun found at Rock Hill HS, marking third in 3 days within S.C. school district
robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices