Warm and dry through Friday, with a few storms for Labor Day Weekend

The storms will start in the High Country.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees through Friday, with dry conditions expected. Labor Day Weekend will be in the upper 80s, with isolated storms possible. Cooler temperatures and more rain develop for next Tuesday.

  • Mostly sunny and warm, yet less muggy for Wednesday.
  • Isolated to scattered storms possible for Labor Day Weekend.
  • More rain and cooler for next Tuesday.

Storms will diminish early tonight, with clearing skies overnight, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.

Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend(WBTV)

Wednesday will be less muggy yet hot, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures around 90 degrees continue for Thursday and Friday.

Warm and muggy conditions develop for Labor Day Weekend, with isolated storms at times. Weekend high temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the piedmont, to upper 70s in the mountains.

Higher chances for rain and storms, with cooler temperatures are likely for next Tuesday.

Tropical Update: We have no organized tropical activity as of this writing, yet there are a few weather disturbances that have a chance of taking on more tropical characteristics this week. One system is expected to take on tropical characteristics as we approach the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

