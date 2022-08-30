NC DHHS Flu
Suspect arrested for murder of man near Northlake Mall in June

Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton.
Drakwan Butler
Drakwan Butler(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old man that took place in June.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Drakwan Butler for the murder of Herbert Eaton.

Eaton was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court near Northlake Mall on June 3 around 5:48 a.m.

Butler was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sunday. He is being charged with first-degree murder and was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

