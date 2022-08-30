Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Monday afternoon.

According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.

Authorities say Sailing was driving a beige 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with a Georgia license plate number AYF-9662.

According to the CMPD, Sailing suffers from cognitive concerns and a Silver Alert has been issued.

He had on a long sleeve maroon shirt, with an Ohio State shirt under it, and blue jeans.

Sailing has a full beard and wears glasses. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

