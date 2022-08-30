Readers For Change event to focus on foster care in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next Readers For Change event will focus on the needs that exist in Rowan County when it comes to foster care for children.

Friends, neighbors, organizers, politicians, teachers, and students will gather to learn from local experts how they can help some of our most vulnerable citizens. Representatives from the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, the Terrie Hess House (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and others will attend. No advanced reading is required for your participation; the book, Stranger Care written by Sarah Sentilles, will be encouraged for further study.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the South Main Book Company, 110 S. Main St. in downtown Salisbury.

Research demonstrates children raised in foster care often contend with some of the most negative health and behavioral outcomes of all members of a community, and the numbers of vulnerable children in our community are expected to rise as reproductive rights are increasingly regulated by state governments.

According to a news release, Rowan County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) reports they currently have 176 youth in custody (an increase over fiscal year 21-22 when they averaged 169); yet they currently only offer 40 licensed foster homes, also a slight increase over the 34 homes they averaged last fiscal year. Foster youths are housed in a variety of placements, including with relatives; however, 38 foster youth are currently placed outside of Rowan County due to the lack of foster homes available in the vicinity.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent is welcome to begin the application process at https://www.rowancountync.gov/1569/Fostering

DSS has their next foster parent training session scheduled to begin in September.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.