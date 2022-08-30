Popular ‘Midnight Diner’ moving to new location across from Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s now official; one of Charlotte’s favorite late-night spots to grab a bite to eat is moving.

Midnight Diner made the announcement on Instagram. Patrons have until next Monday, Sept. 5, to visit the location on East Carson Street where the diner has sat for 12 years.

The Instagram announcement said the owners are excited to open later this fall on Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center.

Last November, WBTV reported the land the diner sits on is part of a huge redevelopment plan to build housing, retail and more to the area where uptown Charlotte meets South End.

Midnight Diner's last day at its East Carson Street location is Monday, Sept. 5.

At the time, people had mixed feelings about the diner relocating.

“I mean, we’re just so used to it being here. It’d be so different for it to be somewhere else. It’s almost like it’s a staple for it to be here,” one person said.

Midnight Diner owners note the new location across from the Spectrum Center has plenty of free parking.

