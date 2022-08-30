NC DHHS Flu
Pink Cupcake Survivor: Charlotte mom and daughter diagnosed two days apart

Ashley Samuelson (left) and Mary-Kathryn (left)
Ashley Samuelson (left) and Mary-Kathryn (left)(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This mom and daughter in Charlotte are 53 years old and 20 years old, respectively – and are both fighting breast cancer at the same time.

Ashley Samuelson, the mom, participated in our Pink Cupcake Walk on #TeamMolly last year. She said she had no idea what was to come in her own personal life.

”I thought last year what a fun experience it was,” she said. “So when you announced in May on Facebook there was going to be a 2nd Pink Cupcake Walk, I thought I’d surely sign up. And then, all of a sudden, after my first regular mammogram, I was called back for a second. But, that happens all the time. Right? I didn’t think much of it since zero cancer runs in my very large family. But it turns out, I had cancer.”

That’s bad enough. But because Ashley was having additional testing done, her 20-year-old daughter, Mary-Kathryn, did a self-exam. She thought she found something, but didn’t tell her mom and dad as to not worry them. She just made an appointment with her doctor.

”Well, her doctor sent her to get an ultrasound, straight from that appointment,” Ashley said. “They scheduled a biopsy for her the very next morning, which happened to be the day I was getting my biopsy results. One hellova day for my husband.”

To jump to the end here, both women were diagnosed two days apart with two different breast cancers. Ashley on May 25th of this year, M-K of May 27th of this year. This picture was taken three days after Ashley’s double mastectomy in July, and two days after M-K’s 2nd round of chemo.

”I have had my reconstruction as well, and am now cancer-free and on a drug regime,” Ashley said. “I am a Survivor. But my daughter is mid-way through chemo, hoping to have a double mastectomy in October/November to be followed by radiation, as her cancer was Stage 3 and had spread to her lymph nodes. So she’s A ‘Fighter’ in many, many ways!”

They’re both signed up on our team for October 1st. You can join them. GO HERE >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

Taste of Charlotte Pink Cupcake Walk & Breast Cancer Lap presented by Truist

The Taste of Charlotte Pink Cupcake Walk & Breast Cancer Lap presented by Truist is on Saturday October 1, 2022.

“This year I’m walking again with a group that’s joining us,” Ashley said. “This year’s walk, however, has totally different meaning. We’re calling ourselves the Samuelson Sole Sistas.”

The stories coming in are remarkable. And I say here not knowing how intense your treatments are M-K, if you’re too tired and want to sit in the shade in the stands, you’re welcome to do so. Anyone can do that. Or, if you want a ride in a chariot around the field, let me know (email) and I’ll get up with SPEED FOR NEED and see what we can do. We want to celebrate every Survivor, Thriver, or Fighter, no matter their stage.

Everyone else, please help us continue to share the sign-up link. We have over 800 people on our team so far!-Molly

