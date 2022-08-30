One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say.
The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department
Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead.
First responders said that drivers should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route.
