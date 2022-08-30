One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department

Traffic Advisory; I-485 Inner just before I-77 just after South Blvd; MVC Involving tractor trailer(Fatality); significant delays in the area; seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/smhFZG2yim — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 30, 2022

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead.

First responders said that drivers should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route.

