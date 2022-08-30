Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located.

According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the CMPD sent an update stating Sailing had been located.

No other information was immediately available as to where he was found.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.