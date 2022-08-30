Man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County located
He had on a long sleeve maroon shirt, with an Ohio State shirt under it, and blue jeans.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man who went missing Monday afternoon has been located.
According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the CMPD sent an update stating Sailing had been located.
No other information was immediately available as to where he was found.
