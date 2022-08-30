NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a...
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
A deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop in south Charlotte snarled...
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Palisades High School was made possible thanks to the 2017 bond and will relieve overcrowding...
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

Latest News

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
They can be found in TV remotes, key fobs, toys, even greeting cards, but button batteries can...
Button battery poisonings on rise