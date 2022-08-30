NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

How to successfully co-parent during the new school year

Mitchell Kelling is a family law attorney at Offit Kurman. She talked with us about how to make the school year easier when you’re co-parenting.
The start of the new school year is a crazy time.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of the new school year is a crazy time.

You’re getting into new routines, setting ground rules for your kids and filling out tons of paperwork for the teacher or the school.

All of that can become even more complicated if you’re co-parenting.

Mitchell Kelling is a family law attorney at Offit Kurman. She talked with us about how to make the school year easier when you’re co-parenting.

She said communication is the first priority. Also, it’s important to get paperwork and information organized, and set ground rules for technology use.

You may also like: Fun ideas for back-to-school pictures

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Palisades High School was made possible thanks to the 2017 bond and will relieve overcrowding...
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

Latest News

How to successfully co-parent during the new school year
Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway on Wednesday night
Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S....
Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House