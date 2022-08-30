NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs before the new models even get delivered.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive base models will now be about $46,000, which is about $3,000 more than last year’s model.

The Mach EGT will increase from $62,000 to nearly $70,000.

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.

Some also have an extended range battery pack, so drivers can go about 290 miles before needing a charge.

Ford said it is raising prices because of supply chain issues and evolving market conditions.

Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Palisades High School was made possible thanks to the 2017 bond and will relieve overcrowding...
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
FILE PHOTO - AAA motor club says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. dipped to...
US consumers more confident in August as gas prices dip
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’