First Alert: Scattered storms are expected as cold front moves in

The storms will start in the High Country.
The storms will start in the High Country.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered afternoon/evening storms are expected from the mountains into the Charlotte metro area as a cold front moves in.

  • First Alert Today: PM scattered storms
  • Dry with lower humidity rest of the week
  • Labor Day weekend: Isolated storm chances, seasonable temps

Storms will begin today first in the High Country in the early afternoon then make their way towards the Charlotte area in the early evening hours before eventually drying out. Primary threats are localized flooding, strong winds, and frequent lightning. High temperatures will try and make a run near 90 degrees.

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

Dry with plenty of sun starting Wednesday all the way through Friday with a pleasant drop in humidity levels. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

For Labor Day weekend, expect isolated storm chances each day with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather-aware today!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

