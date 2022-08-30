First Alert: Isolated thundershowers expected late-day Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies for the midday hours as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Low clouds & patchy fog this morning will give way to some sunshine for the midday hours before scattered thundershowers develop late in the day. Best chance (80%) is in the mountains, tapering to a 50% chance near #CLT. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/qNqSGBSVem — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 30, 2022

There is a First Alert out for the afternoon and evening hours, as scattered thunderstorms develop and drift across the WBTV viewing area in advance of a cool front. The best chance for thunderstorms (80% chance early to mid-afternoon) will be over the mountains and (60 to 70% chance, late afternoon) the foothills. Even in the Piedmont, a few storms will survive (50% chance) going into the evening hours before we dry out tonight.

FIRST ALERT: The best chance (80%) for showers & storms today will be in the mountains (2pm-4pm). T-storm chances in the 50-60% range around the Foothills (4pm-6pm), tapering down to no more than 50% around #CLT & the Piedmont (6-8pm). @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XCFP1l0leN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 30, 2022

Behind today’s front, the humidity level will slide downward, but afternoon readings will remain above normal, close to 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. At least it will feel more comfortable. The humidity level will inch back up on Friday and hold high over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon.

Following today's scattered late-day storms, we'll get a nice break from the humidity with lots of sunshine to go around. No washouts, but isolated t-showers are back in the forecast for the holiday weekend as the humidity level inches back up around #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W1HTyxaOTB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 30, 2022

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, where it has been incredibly quiet of late. In fact, there’s not been a named storm in the Atlantic basin since Tropical Storms Colin skirted the Carolina coast back in early July, 58 days ago.

There are several systems being tracked in the basin now, with one in the middle Atlantic showing signs that it could become a tropical depression or storm in the coming days, though most model guidance suggests it will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast.

FIRST ALERT: A disturbance out in the middle Atlantic Ocean does have room to become better organized over the next few days as it drifts W-NW. Whatever develops does appears as if it will stay out to sea & away from the east coast. @wbtv_news is monitoring #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Jzi6vof9ZK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 30, 2022

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

