First Alert: Isolated thundershowers expected late-day Tuesday
There is a First Alert out for the afternoon and evening hours, as scattered thunderstorms develop and drift across the WBTV viewing area in advance of a cool front.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies for the midday hours as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.
- First Alert: Late-day thundershowers
- Nice drop in the humidity midweek
- Holiday weekend: Isolated thunderstorms
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
There is a First Alert out for the afternoon and evening hours, as scattered thunderstorms develop and drift across the WBTV viewing area in advance of a cool front. The best chance for thunderstorms (80% chance early to mid-afternoon) will be over the mountains and (60 to 70% chance, late afternoon) the foothills. Even in the Piedmont, a few storms will survive (50% chance) going into the evening hours before we dry out tonight.
Behind today’s front, the humidity level will slide downward, but afternoon readings will remain above normal, close to 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. At least it will feel more comfortable. The humidity level will inch back up on Friday and hold high over the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for isolated thunderstorms (30% chance) starting Saturday afternoon.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, where it has been incredibly quiet of late. In fact, there’s not been a named storm in the Atlantic basin since Tropical Storms Colin skirted the Carolina coast back in early July, 58 days ago.
There are several systems being tracked in the basin now, with one in the middle Atlantic showing signs that it could become a tropical depression or storm in the coming days, though most model guidance suggests it will remain offshore of the U.S. east coast.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.