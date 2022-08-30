NC DHHS Flu
The Fletcher School strengthens understanding and improves programs associated with learning differences by giving training and other resources.
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Fletcher School empowers students with learning differences to realize their full potential. the school offers individuated, multisensory, college preparatory curriculum from kindergarten to 12th grade that helps every student succeed.

Through the Rankin Institute, The Fletcher School strengthens understanding and improves programs associated with learning differences by giving training, information, and services to parents, teachers and more in the community.

The school breaks down learning differences, a common learning disorder. according to fletcher school, an estimated 80 percent of those with learning disorders have reading disorders or Dyslexia. The fletcher school was mainly found to guide students with language-based learning differences.

Learn more about The Fletcher school and its resources at The Fletcher School - Charlotte, North Carolina (NC) - Private school - Students with learning disabilities.

