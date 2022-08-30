Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro on Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving a car painted in the throwback bright green Sun Drop paint scheme, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., will race on Wednesday night at the historic North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ‘93, I wouldn’t want it any other way. They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”

Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The race will mark the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first late model stock car start since 1997 and his first race at North Wilkesboro since 1995.

The car will bear a very close resemblance to the car Earnhardt Jr., ran in the early 1990′s, including at North Wilkesboro in 1993. Dale Earnhardt, Sr., won five NASCAR Cup Series races at the track.

The event on Wednesday begins with a concert at 5:45 featuring Dirty Grass Soul. Driver introductions are set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and the race will begin at 7:30 p.m. The tack is located at 381 Speedway Lane in North Wilkesboro.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.