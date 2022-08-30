CMS releases plan on preventing spread of monkeypox this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the 2022-23 school year officially in full swing for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), the school district has announced a detailed plan on how it will attempt to prevent any spread of monkeypox.

Monkeypox has continued to spread throughout the U.S. and is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can spread to anyone through close, often skin-to-skin, contact with a person infected.

Children that are eight years old or younger, children or adults with compromised immune systems, people with skin conditions and women who are pregnant are the populations at increased risk of the illness.

However, Mecklenburg County has reported one case in the pediatric population which suggests a low risk of monkeypox for students

To minimize risk, CMS is encouraging students and staff to limit sharing of school supplies, drinks, utensils, and clothing.

CMS is asking if you’ve been exposed to someone with monkeypox, to do the following:

● Avoid close contact with anyone with symptoms.

● Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

● Wash or disinfect any fabrics, objects, or surfaces that person has used before touching them.

● Do not share eating utensils, cups, towels, and clothing.

What to do if a student or staff member is awaiting an appointment or results for Monkeypox?

● Students and/or staff should stay home until their appointment or test results are confirmed

● Students and/or staff must stay isolated until they are released by their physician and/or the health department’s order.

● Any notifications must maintain confidentiality in accordance with state and federal laws. Official Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) notifications must be approved by MCPH.

● If additional questions, direct them to call the Public Health Hotline at 980-314-9400.

When can a student with monkeypox return to school?

Monkeypox causes a rash with lesions that eventually scab over. People with monkeypox should prioritize isolation and prevention practices until all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of healthy skin has formed. This may take as long as 4 weeks after symptoms began. Caregivers should work with a healthcare provider and the department of health to decide when the child or adolescent can return to the educational setting.

When can staff with monkeypox return to work?

Staff or volunteers who have monkeypox should isolate and be restricted from the workplace according to CDC’s isolation and prevention practices. Staff should work with a healthcare provider and the department of health to decide when they can return to work.

What to do if there is a case of monkeypox in the school setting?

If someone with monkeypox has been in a school the school should follow their everyday operational guidance to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases and add enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

● Clean the classroom/space: The areas where the person with monkeypox spent time should be cleaned and disinfected before further use. Focus on disinfecting items and surfaces that were in direct contact with the skin of the person with monkeypox, or often in the presence of the person with monkeypox.

● Children, staff (other than those who are cleaning and disinfecting), and volunteers should not enter the area until cleaning and disinfection is completed.

● Support the health department in contact tracing: Contact tracing can help identify people with exposure to someone with monkeypox and may prevent additional cases. The School Nurse will contact the health department if a person with confirmed monkeypox has been in their facility and should support efforts to identify individuals who might have been exposed to the virus.

There is a vaccine for high-risk individuals aged 18 and older. People who have monkeypox should not get vaccinated.

