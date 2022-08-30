Amid school safety concerns, homeschooling still popular option this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While parents sent hundreds of thousands of kids back to school Monday, others started up the school year at home.

Spencer Mason, a spokesperson for North Carolinians for Home Education, said this is an increasingly popular option statewide.

While the 2021-2022 school year saw a dip from its peak during the pandemic, there’s still thousands more families across the state and the county opting to teach at home, compared to pre-pandemic.

Mason says although there are a plethora of reasons to homeschool, including tailoring to a student’s specific needs, managing educational content, and avoiding bullying, recent violence in schools may also play a factor.

Not only have school shootings increased in recent years, but locally, at least 30 guns have been found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools last school year, as of June.

“Yes, it’s definitely a factor. I’ve talked with parents that are concerned about the safety of their kids and obviously if they’re home, they’re going to be a lot safer than if they’re in a school setting away from home,” said Mason.

Mason emphasized that this is not the biggest factor leading to the increase in homeschooling.

On the flip side, school districts are doing what they can to keep students safe inside school walls.

This year, CMS said it has 76 Security Resource Officers patrolling campuses. That’s seven more officers they have added since last school year.

