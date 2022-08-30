NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S....
Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on June 28, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state's already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written.

But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill too.

On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republicans have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with exceptions.

If those 20 vote no along with the House’s 43 Democrats, the bill would be defeated. If it passes, the bill would go to the state Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stillwell says she recorded the livestream on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
South Pointe High School
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Palisades High School was made possible thanks to the 2017 bond and will relieve overcrowding...
CMS opens two new schools, three replacement schools for thousands of students

Latest News

Cabarrus County Schools begin Monday, system opens new Roberta Road Middle School
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway on Wednesday night
A deadly crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte has snarled traffic Tuesday...
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
Class members participated in a two-day retreat August 25-26 where they participated in a...
Rowan Chamber announces 30th Leadership Rowan class