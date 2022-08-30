14-year-old Dutchman Creek student arrested after pulling gun in altercation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old student was arrested after pulling out a gun during a physical altercation at Dutchman Creek Middle School on Tuesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Around 8:50 a.m. during a transition of classes on campus, a Dutchman Creek school resource officer noticed students running and yelling that someone had a gun.

A staff member said he located the 14-year-old student involved and the resource officer arrived at that area of the school and brought them to the administration office. The student was searched by the principal but no gun was located.

Administrators found that the gun fell out of the student’s pants and they pointed it at the other student involved in the altercation.

This situation caused other students to run away.

During a restroom search, a black handgun stuffed in a toilet paper dispenser was found. during the restroom search. The handgun matched the description given by students in the restroom during the incident.

The student was arrested and transported to the Rock Hill Law Center and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The 14-year-old was placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

