Suspect leads deputies on chase, flees into Lake Hickory before being arrested

A four-mile pursuit ends at Lake Hickory when driver tries and fails to swim away from officers.
Lake Hickory Marina (Source: The marina's web site)
By Cheri Pruitt and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Catawaba County, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a car chase that ended at Lake Hickory.

On Aug. 25, investigators pursued the driver, Jason Tavis Shook, after noticing his expired registration. The vehicle was towing a boat as it traveled on Spring Rd.

Officials said they were led on a four-mile car pursuit. Shook tried to hit one of the officer’s cars. The pursuit stopped on 55th Avenue NE. Shook ran on foot into Lake Hickory but was arrested when he returned to shore.

Officers found $28,000, nine ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and a firearm in Shook’s car.

Shook was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances, felony possession of cocaine, felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shook received a $250,000 secured bond and made a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Friday.

