Student and mother arrested at Rock Hill high school after gun, marijuana found in backpack

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm was found inside his backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday.

His mother was also arrested for obstruction of justice after arriving at the school.

According to the Rock Hill Police, around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, a school resource officer was watching video playback when he saw the male student suspiciously handling something while reaching into the backpack of another student. In the video, the student is seen immediately closing the backpack and leaving when the officer began walking around.

The resource officer notified administration about the interaction and believed the student may have contraband on campus. When the administration attempted to conduct the search, the student refused and walked away carrying the backpack. The principal guided the student into a conference room with other administrators and he continued to refuse, asking them to call his mother.

His mother, Dewanna Barber, 37, arrived at school and took away the backpack from her son, saying she would search it herself.

Baker opened the backpack and looked inside, then said they were leaving and taking the backpack. The school resource officer advised her not to leave the school because they had the right to search the bag. When Baker attempted to walk out of the conference room, the resource officer took the backpack from her and walked over to a table.

The resource officer asked Baker what was inside and she replied that it was something the student shouldn’t have. The resource officer said he smelt marijuana and found it inside the backpack. The 16-year-old student then fled from the officer and actively resisted officers. He shoved an officer, and fled outside the school and into a nearby wooded area.

The school resource officer then found a 9mm handgun that was stolen in 2018 inside the backpack.

More officers, including York County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrived in the area to contain a perimeter on the wooded area where the student ran. After a brief K-9 track, the student was apprehended without further incident.

The student was charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, and resisting arrest. The student has been detained into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

His mother was charged with obstruction of justice.

The investigation is still ongoing.

