Storms could roll in tonight ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave continues across the region with low rain chances through today, but better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow.

Today: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies

First Alert Tuesday for PM thunderstorms

Temps stay in the 90s through Thursday

Another hot and humid day in store for us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s across the Charlotte metro area and low 80s for the mountains. While rain chances remain low, an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall to near 70 degrees.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Tuesday as a broken line of storms is expected to move across the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Storms look to begin around noon in the high country and then make their way towards the Charlotte area in the late afternoon/early evening. Primary threats are localized flooding, strong winds, and frequent lightning. High temperatures will make it back into the low 90s.

Looking ahead (First Alert Weather)

Plenty of sun along with drier conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures for both days near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 80s beginning Friday through Labor Day with a chance for a thunderstorm each day.

Have a great last week of August!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

