Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County.

Thomas Brenda Brackett is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink sweatpants.

Brackett’s last known location was at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.

She could be riding in a white 2001 GMC Yukon with a North Carolina tag number of ‘0357HG.’ The vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone with information about Thomas Brenda Brackett should call N. Jamoulis at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Thomas Brenda Brackett vehicle (NCDPS)

