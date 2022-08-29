NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Gaston County woman

The Gaston County Police Department is attempting to locate Thomas Brenda Brackett.
Thomas Brenda Brackett, 81, is missing from Mount Holly, N.C.
Thomas Brenda Brackett, 81, is missing from Mount Holly, N.C.(NCDPS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County.

Thomas Brenda Brackett is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink sweatpants.

Brackett’s last known location was at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.

She could be riding in a white 2001 GMC Yukon with a North Carolina tag number of ‘0357HG.’ The vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone with information about Thomas Brenda Brackett should call N. Jamoulis at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Thomas Brenda Brackett vehicle
Thomas Brenda Brackett vehicle(NCDPS)

