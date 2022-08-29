Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Gaston County woman
The Gaston County Police Department is attempting to locate Thomas Brenda Brackett.
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County.
Thomas Brenda Brackett is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink sweatpants.
Brackett’s last known location was at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.
She could be riding in a white 2001 GMC Yukon with a North Carolina tag number of ‘0357HG.’ The vehicle is pictured below.
Anyone with information about Thomas Brenda Brackett should call N. Jamoulis at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
