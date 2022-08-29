Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing out of Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County, authorities said.

Brenda Brackett Thomas had last been seen at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Gaston County Police Department requested the N.C. Center for Missing Persons cancel the Silver Alert for Thomas.

No other information was immediately available.

