Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing out of Gaston County
The Gaston County Police Department is attempting to locate Brenda Brackett Thomas.
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County, authorities said.
Brenda Brackett Thomas had last been seen at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Gaston County Police Department requested the N.C. Center for Missing Persons cancel the Silver Alert for Thomas.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.