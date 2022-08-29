NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert canceled for woman reported missing out of Gaston County

The Gaston County Police Department is attempting to locate Brenda Brackett Thomas.
Brenda Brackett Thomas had been reported missing from Mount Holly, N.C.
Brenda Brackett Thomas had been reported missing from Mount Holly, N.C.(NCDPS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County, authorities said.

Brenda Brackett Thomas had last been seen at a home on Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Gaston County Police Department requested the N.C. Center for Missing Persons cancel the Silver Alert for Thomas.

No other information was immediately available.

