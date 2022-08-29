NC DHHS Flu
Police: S.C. man tried to solicit minor for sex, child sexual abuse material

Nicholas Addison William Kishbaugh
Nicholas Addison William Kishbaugh(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A York, S.C. man was arrested in connection with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

The state’s attorney general’s office announced Nicholas Addison William Kishbaugh was arrested Aug. 23. Investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material.

He was charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Kishbaugh was out on bond from a prior arrest on related charges in 2020.

According to the attorney general’s office, the term child sexual abuse material is replacing the word pornography in relation to these crimes. The term pornography, they say, can imply a child was a consenting participant.

