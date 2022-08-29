Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local daycare center teacher was caught on camera reprimanding young children in a way that upset some parents.

Parent Alyssa Stillwell tells WBTV she started recording the live stream in her child’s class at Tutor Time daycare in Steele Creek after she saw what was happening.

She contacted the daycare and says she felt they weren’t taking it seriously, so she posted it to Tik Tok and Facebook where it has gotten thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Some parents told WBTV they did not know this happened until friends sent them the video on Facebook.

Several of these parents have pulled their children out of the daycare, some filing complaints with the state and police reports.

“I saw her hit the child on the bottom with a ruler, so I started screen recording,” Stillwell said.

The recording appears to show a teacher grabbing children, hitting one child with a yardstick, pushing a child down and forcing him to cross his legs, and grabbing another child by the arm and forcing him to the ground.

Stillwell says when she called Tutor Time, the director dismissed her concerns.

“She insisted that Miss Linda would never do anything like that,” she said. “That was before she saw the video or anything.”

She says she then reached out to the director’s boss, and she says when she did not get any follow-up she decided to post it to TikTok and Facebook.

One parent, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she did not know her child was involved until she watched the video.

“He hasn’t been back to school since,” she said. “I’m looking at other daycares and I contacted police.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Tutor Time told WBTV:

We take our responsibility as caregivers very seriously. Our policies and procedures have been designed to ensure we’re providing a nurturing environment while meeting state regulatory guidelines. Our staff are trained on our protocols of care, including positive behavior guidance and the redirection of children. They are expected to follow these policies consistently as well as upholding high standards of personal and professional conduct. We offer live streaming video as an extension of our open-door policy and commitment to transparency.

This employee is on leave as we’re partnering with state licensing in conducting a thorough review of this matter. We will take all appropriate steps based on the findings and will continue to work to address any concerns. Nothing is more important to us than our children’s well-being.

A spokesperson for NCDHHS also said “we are aware of an incident and considering the next steps.”

Parents say they want all of management held accountable, and for that leave to become a termination.

“I would like for her to not teach at any more daycares and harm any more kids,” the parent who wanted to remain anonymous said.

According to state records, Tutor Time has a Four Star Center License which refers to its health and safety standards.

The state has issued at least one administrative action against the facility in the past three years.

A copy of the action showed the state sent the daycare a written notice in May 2022. The basis for the action was listed as this:

On March 29, 2022, a Child Care Consultant from the Division of Child Development and Early Education visited Tutor Time Steele Creek regarding alleged violations of child care requirements related to staff/child ratio, supervision, and unreported incident. The allegation regarding staff/child ratios was confirmed.

Records show the state made several unannounced visits since then, some resulting in additional violations.

Other parents told WBTV they complained to daycare staff about the teacher in the video in previous years, but no action was taken.

WBTV will continue to follow this story.

