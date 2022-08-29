Panthers trade for Jacksonville wide receiver Laviska Shenault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers made a surprise trade on Monday just a day before the team is required to narrow its roster down to 53 players.

Carolina traded away undisclosed draft compensation to the Jacksonville Jaguars for 23-year-old wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault was drafted in the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft and has 121 catches for 1,219 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Shenault joins a crowded Panthers wide receiver room that includes D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith.

Shenault spent time with new Carolina offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo in Jacksonville while he was the quarterback’s coach.

Last season, Shenault caught 63 passes for 619 yards but had eight drops, which was the second most in the NFL.

His size and blocking ability adds a physical element they didn’t have previously, the Panthers wrote on their website.

