One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill.

Officials said a car ran off the road and struck a tree. The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Jason Tyler Dover, of York. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rock Hill Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate. Pathology and toxicology results are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Related: Investigation begins after fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-77 N near uptown Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.