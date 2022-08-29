Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January.

Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson.

Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside a home. Two others were injured during the same shooting.

Brace was arrested by officers on Aug. 25 and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

