Hot start for the new school year, storm chances rise Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are forecast today for the start of the new school year for so many students and staff members across the WBTV area.

Heat wave to start the new school year

Thunderstorms chances rise Tuesday

Little drop in the humidity comes midweek

Ouch! Heat index values will top 90° in just about every neighborhood across the @wbtv_news area east of the mountains this afternoon. #CLT will top out at 91°, but the heat index will be closer to 94° for at least a couple of hours, ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MwsWPYBzDd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 29, 2022

Plan on a hot afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 90s for most neighborhoods east of the mountains (near 80 degrees there). The heat index will make a run into the mid-90s for at least a couple of hours this afternoon with only a stray late-day cooling thundershower.

It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a bit of fog that develops with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The late-season heat wave that began on Friday will continue around #CLT through the middle part of the week before we get a cool front to drift across the @wbtv_news area to knock the temps & humidity back down to more-seasonal levels. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/e6P3Y1Ct0c — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 29, 2022

Tuesday will bring a better rain chance, especially for the mountains and foothills as a cool front approaches from the northwest. Even in the Piedmont, a few stronger storms may fire up during the afternoon and evening hours, but not before temperatures rise back into the low 90s.

Rain chances will lower behind the front midweek and the humidity level will likely slide downward as well, but afternoon readings will remain above normal, close to 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances are low again today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area - maybe just a couple of isolated late-day t-showers. But as a front approaches the area Tuesday PM, thunderstorms chances will ramp up during the afternoon & evening hours, some strong. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/j9VqHBVaAV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 29, 2022

The humidity level will inch back up on Friday and hold high at the start of the Labor Day weekend, adding fuel for scattered thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, where it has been incredibly quiet of late. In fact, there’s not been a named storm in the Atlantic basin since Tropical Storms Colin skirted the Carolina coast back in early July, 58 days ago.

It has been 58 days since we had a named storm - July 3rd / Tropical Storm Colin - in the Atlantic Basin. We may have something to contend with over the next few days as a broad area of low pressure drifts W-NW across the middle Atlantic Ocean. @WBTV_News #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/mUycrHqx4o — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 29, 2022

There are several systems being tracked in the basin now, with one in the middle Atlantic showing signs that it could become a tropical depression or storm in the coming days.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

