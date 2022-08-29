First Alert Tuesday: Scattered, late day storms are expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will approach and move through the Carolinas Tuesday into Wednesday, setting off scattered, late day storms. Hot and muggy conditions are expected to continue this week.

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered afternoon and evening storms likely.

Hot work week, with highs around 90 degrees.

Isolated to scattered storms possible for Labor Day Weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

First Alert Tuesday: We are expected scattered storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Even though organized severe weather is not anticipated, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will all be possible with any storms that develop. Some folks may stay completely dry, while others pick up on some isolated heavy rainfall.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas for late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with some drier air returning for midweek. Even though it will not be as muggy for midweek this week, temperatures will remain hot, with highs around 90 degrees for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Isolated storms will develop for this weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Tropical Update: We have no organized tropical activity as of this writing, yet there are a few weather disturbances that have a chance of taking on more tropical characteristics this week. At this time last year, we had nine named storms, with four of them being hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana about one year ago today.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Tuesday afternoon and evening!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.