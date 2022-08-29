NC DHHS Flu
Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte

The crash happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road on Sunday night.
Four people were seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street on Sunday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night, officials confirmed.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road, around 9:30 p.m.

During the incident, a fence that separates the CATS light-rail track from the shoulder of the road was damaged. A WBTV crew at the scene said a CATS crew was on site to repair the fence.

The crash shut part of North Tryon Street as the wrecked vehicles were removed.

