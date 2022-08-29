NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD investigating southwest Charlotte homicide

Police haven’t provided any details about how the victim was killed or whether any suspects are in custody.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in southwest Charlotte.

The incident took place sometime before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Sharon Road W.

Police haven’t provided any details about how the victim was killed or whether any suspects are in custody.

This story will be updated when more information arrives.

Related: Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been charged after allegedly squatting in a Mooresville mansion that's listed...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Auscencio Soto-Picazo
Victim identified following deadly Rock Hill shooting; police searching for suspect
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Tyrell Brace mugshot
Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others
Event to promote unity ahead of school year
Event to promote unity ahead of school year
Students arrive at Palisades High School Monday morning for the first day of the 2022-2023...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools face teacher, bus driver vacancies as students report back to class
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools face teacher, bus driver vacancies as students report back to class