CMPD investigating southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in southwest Charlotte.

The incident took place sometime before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Sharon Road W.

Police haven’t provided any details about how the victim was killed or whether any suspects are in custody.

This story will be updated when more information arrives.

