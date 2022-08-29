Charlotte gas prices fall more than 7 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 7.5 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.57 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the eleventh straight week of declines.

The price is 21 cents lower than the previous 10-year high of $3.78 a gallon on Aug. 29, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 71.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.32 per gallon as of Aug. 28 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of $1.27 per gallon.

The price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.04 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.52, down 4.7 cents from last week’s $3.57 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

