Buses ready to roll as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back to class

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of bus drivers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are hitting the road early Monday morning for the first day of school.

They’ll drive from Huntersville to West Charlotte and Mint Hill to Matthews and everywhere in between. However, the district still needs more drivers

As of Friday, CMS is reporting 45 driver vacancies but that doesn’t mean students won’t get a ride to school. When needed, drivers are taking on extra routes.

CMS has close to 930 buses in its fleet and compared to this time last year they’re in a better place when it comes to staffing.

Last August, CMS needed 80 drivers; now they only need 45. District officials said they plan to hire at least 20 drivers in the next three weeks, and they have a new transportation class starting in mid-September.

While traffic comes at the worst times and delays can happen, CMS transportation director Adam Johnson is reminding everyone to be patient as delays will happen this first week of school.

“Expect some traffic delays. We will do our best to get to you,” Johnson previously said. “Parents, always use your ‘Here comes the bus app’ to track your child’s bus and make sure you have that downloaded on your phone so you’re ready for that first day of school.”

