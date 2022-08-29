NC DHHS Flu
Back to school frustrations: parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled

That’s what the first day of school was like for some parents in line.
Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start.

Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service.

Today, some parents in the pickup line at the Brawley School in Mooresville told WBTV they wouldn’t usually be here, but their child’s afternoon route was canceled, so they had to make adjustments.

While WBTV is still waiting for Iredell-Statesville Schools to confirm the cancellation, people shared their frustration.

“She is supposed to take a bus, but it was cancelled,” said parent Kelly Avery. “I had to leave my own business to come and pick up my daughter. I’ve been sitting at the corner of these lights for over 45 minutes.”

That’s what the first day of school was like for some parents in line.

Another parent Michael Pagano said, “I think it’s a little frustrating for parents that actually do need the bus to get to work and whatever.”

A spokesperson for Iredell-Statesville Schools told WBTV on Friday, that they understand the impact of the bus driver shortage on the community and are working to fill vacant positions.

Last week, parents told WBTV they were notified just days before the start of school their child’s route would be canceled.

Today, one of those parents whose children go to Lake Norman High School, told us he got an email from the school Sunday, saying all bus routes have been covered with some people doing double routes.

WBTV is still waiting for the district to confirm this, but they did say the following:

Iredell-Statesville Schools:

“We’ve worked hard to consolidate routes, assign double routes to qualified drivers, and communicate with parents. Right now, there are only a few routes that will not run today, and we’ve been able to communicate that information thoroughly to impacted families. We do have several school administrators driving routes temporarily until we can hire and train more drivers.

Community members who are interested in helping out by driving a bus route can inquire at www.issnc.org for more information.

We appreciate the support and patience of our parents as we work to fill vacancies!”

Some parents are worried about what they feel this could lead to.

“It’s just going to cost us all a lot of time and we’re all going to have to leave our jobs,” said Avery.

The district says they have some new bus drivers in the pipeline to complete their driving course. They say the hope is to get this resolved within the next 30 days.

Additionally, a district spokesperson told WBTV on Friday, that they increased bus driver pay to range from $17.62 - $22.43 per hour and “The district has looked for creative solutions by establishing a financial incentive for any teachers or coaches, who hold a CDL, to drive a bus route.”

