Alleged car thieves arrested after 5-hour search in Mooresville, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville Police arrested three people after they say the group broke into and stole a car before leading officers on a car chase.

Officers got a call that three people were breaking and entering cars in the Pecan Hills subdivision around 1:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they say they saw the group leaving in a stolen Hyundai.

Police say a brief car chase ensued, ending when two of the three suspects left the car on foot into the woods.

They were arrested after a five-hour land search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson (Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Chaunquarius Tyreiq Robinson, 25, of Charlotte was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle (six counts), felony possess stolen motor vehicle, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Robinson received a $90,000 secured bond.

Altoninal Danglo Jackson (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Altoninal Danglo Jackson, 21, of Charlotte was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle (six counts) and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Jackson received a $55,000 secured bond.

Ke’Andre Terell Moore (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Ke’Andre Terell Moore, 19, of Charlotte was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle (six counts), misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and was served with outstanding warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Moore received a $50,000 secured bond, on the Iredell County charges and a $150,000 secured bond on the outstanding warrants issued out of Mecklenburg County.

READ ALSO: Car break-ins up 2 percent in CMPD’s South Division so far this year

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.