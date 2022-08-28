NC DHHS Flu
Verstappen has Spa day, Kannapolis-based Haas team comes up short in points effort in Belgian GP

"I'm quite disappointed with the result today but it was almost expected," said Team Principal...
“I’m quite disappointed with the result today but it was almost expected," said Team Principal Guenther Steiner.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finished with Kevin Magnussen 16th and Mick Schumacher 17th at the Belgian Grand Prix, held Sunday at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

“I’m quite disappointed with the result today but it was almost expected,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “On a high-speed track where we need low drag, our car is just not good enough this year. We’ll try to make it up next week in Zandvoort where the car should be better suited to the race track like in Austria and Silverstone. We go away from here a little bit beaten up, but we are ready to come back again next weekend.”

Both drivers started the race on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires, with Magnussen lining up from 12th place, and Schumacher 19th, after taking on fresh power unit components that incurred a penalty.

Magnussen and Schumacher escaped drama through the opening laps and fought valiantly in a closely-contested midfield group, with Magnussen briefly running inside the top 10. Magnussen pitted on lap 12 for White hard tires, with Schumacher following in two laps later, and both made a second stop for another set of medium tires, Magnussen coming in on lap 27 and Schumacher boxing on lap 31.

From there Magnussen brought the VF-22 home in 16th place, with Schumacher in 17th position, to record a two-car finish.

“I think we had an idea that this wasn’t going to be such a strong weekend,” Magnussen said. “This type of track isn’t really our track so we tried what we could, but we didn’t really have the pace today. All in all, it hasn’t been the best of weekends, but we’ve got more running, collected more data and that will be useful going forward. I’m looking forward to the next race.”

“It was tough, especially after the safety car restart to see those cars driving by,” Schumacher said. “It was frustrating not having any top speed compared to the cars around us. On the other hand, it’s great to be here and great to be driving in front of so many people, some German! I think it was circuit specific that we struggled this week but with Zandvoort coming up we should be in a better position where we should be able to fight for points again and also, we should have a better read on the upgrade where it’s more comparable to Budapest. I expect us to go a bit forward and hopefully it will give us some points.”

Up front Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen surged through the field to record victory, his ninth of the season, ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, with Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz third.

Haas F1 Team holds seventh place in the constructors’ championship with 34 points.

Next up is round 15 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort. Practice – Friday September 2. Qualifying – Saturday September 3. Race – Sunday September 4.

Haas F1 Team contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

