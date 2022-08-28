NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Scary ride: Uber driver says passenger who stabbed her was trying to kill her

An Uber driver says a man who stabbed her with a steak knife was trying to kill her. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By Vanessa Medina
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – An Uber driver and mother in South Florida is thankful to be alive after she said she was stabbed several times by a man she picked up.

Brittany Evans walked out of the hospital Friday morning after a terrifying night.

She said she just made a delivery when Uber gave her a ping to go pick up a person.

Police said the suspect, wearing a hoodie, sat in the back seat around midnight Friday. Like most Uber rides, he began with friendly conversation.

“He was asking me what school I go to,” she said. “He was asking me if I’m a single mom, how many nights do I Uber?”

The single mom who drives for Uber to pay for college and her 8-year-old child said the drive almost killed her.

“He hunched over from the back seat to the front with a steak knife and put it up to my neck and he said that he was going to kill me,” Evans said. “He said that he was going to make my son an orphan, he said that he was going to hijack the car and he said, ‘I only wanted to kill you, that’s all the reason why I got into Uber.’”

The man, she said, became ruthless when he pulled out a steak knife.

“When he put the knife up to … the steak knife up to my neck, he realized it was on the dull side pushing into my neck,” Evans said. “So, when I grabbed it, he kept trying to turn it to actually cut me. I was screaming at the top of my lungs and I was crying and I said … ‘Not today.’”

She said she began to fight back, stopping her car on a federal highway in Pompano Beach.

“Stabbed me so many times,” she said. “You know, I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to die right here.’”

She said people just kept driving past until one woman stopped. Evans said the woman saved her life.

“Whoever she is, I just want to tell her thank you because she’s the only car that stopped from me and she stayed until the police came and I don’t know her name, but I just want to give her the biggest hug and thank you because if she didn’t stop, this guy would definitely, he would have killed me,” she said.

She said she’s grateful for the good Samaritan and grateful she’s alive but unsure of what she’ll do next.

“He basically took my bread and butter away from me, and I don’t know where I’m going to go from here,” Evans said.

Police arrested Jonathan Hartman shortly after the incident. They said he is facing several charges, including battery and carjacking.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
A family is pleading for community members to come forward with information about their loved...
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been...
Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest

Latest News

Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
“I’m quite disappointed with the result today but it was almost expected," said Team Principal...
Verstappen has Spa day, Kannapolis-based Haas team comes up short in points effort in Belgian GP
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them