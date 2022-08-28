NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Police Foundation gears up for inaugural fundraiser

The mission of the SPF is to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance police services, and provide a connection between officers and Salisbury residents.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Salisbury Police: After months of planning, establishing its board of directors, and some preliminary fundraising, the Salisbury Police Foundation (SPF) is preparing its official kickoff campaign next month.

The mission of the SPF is to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance police services, and provide a connection between officers and Salisbury residents. The organization champions training, equipment, and wellness assistance for Salisbury officers that support them in being more efficient and effective while serving the community. For example, following two consecutive weekends of gun violence, members of the SPF bought and served meals to officers who worked long hours managing those incidents.

“For a little more than a year, the Salisbury Police Foundation Board has worked tirelessly to establish this philanthropic organization to support the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department beyond what is appropriated in the city’s annual budget,” said John Struzick, Foundation board president. “Policing is a tough job, and we want to ensure the officers’ health and well-being as they work to keep our community safe.”

As a thank you to recent donors, the SPF will host a luncheon at Catawba College’s Crystal Lounge, Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon. The event also serves as the official kickoff of the Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts. Those who make a donation at any of the giving levels now through Monday, Sept. 19, will receive an invitation to the luncheon.

“The luncheon is an opportunity for our department and the Salisbury Police Foundation to show our appreciation to donors who have already contributed funds to officer wellness,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “We hope the luncheon also will serve as a chance to formally introduce the organization to our community.”

Residents who wish to contribute to the Salisbury Police Foundation ahead of the luncheon can contact psfoundation@salisburync.gov or visit //salisburync.gov/policefoundation.

