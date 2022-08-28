Partners In Learning to break ground on new facility in Salisbury on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning will break ground on a new facility in Salisbury on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

Partners announced plans for the new facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.

Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals that wanted to build a place that would include all children, including those with special needs and those that come from low-income families. According to its website, Partners In Learning is a model center for inclusion, providing early intervention services to children with special needs, including developmental therapy and special instruction, as well as support for parents.

Among other things, the new facility will have space for more classrooms and allow space for a staff psychologist to practice therapy techniques for children with autism, saving travel times for parents.

The groundbreaking will be held at 1775 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue in Salisbury. The public is invited.

