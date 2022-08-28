One killed, another injured in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Deas Street around 8:40 p.m., where they found a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman both shot.

The man had a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had a gunshot to her arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the incident which is ongoing at this time.

This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

