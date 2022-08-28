NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One killed, another injured in Rock Hill shooting

(Rock Hill Herald | Rock Hill Herald)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Deas Street around 8:40 p.m., where they found a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman both shot.

The man had a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had a gunshot to her arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the incident which is ongoing at this time.

This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington has resigned, officials confirmed.
Matthews police chief announces resignation, officials confirm
Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been...
Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest
A family is pleading for community members to come forward with information about their loved...
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
Parents were informed that some students in Iredell County will not have bus service come Monday.
Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause

Latest News

Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
Ahead of back-to-school, CMS, health leaders remind families to vaccinate
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte