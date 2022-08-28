NC DHHS Flu
Man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race

A 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds
Lancaster Motor Speedway
Lancaster Motor Speedway(Lancaster Motor Speedway)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, deputies responded to a shooting just inside the front gate near the ticket office.

A 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and began receiving aid from officials. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said a large crowd was on hand for the races at the speedway and patrol deputies arrived quickly and began interviewing witnesses at the scene.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”

Nobody else was injured during the incident but witnesses provided information concerning the shooter and all leads are being pursued. There have yet to be any arrests.

On Facebook, the Lancaster Motor Speedway posted about the incident.

“I know everyone knows what happened at the race tonight, all I ask is that everyone keep that person family in your thoughts and prayers,” they wrote.

The next scheduled event at the speedway is September 3.

