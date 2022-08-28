NC DHHS Flu
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut

Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s moon mission with a new space-themed doughnut.

NASA is expected to launch a rocket Monday for an uncrewed test flight around the moon.

The Artemis I Mission is the first step in NASA’s plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years, so Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.

It is a doughnut filled with cheesecake-flavored creme, dipped in cookies and creme icing.

The company says it is designed to look like the moon and will be available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country for just one day on Monday.

